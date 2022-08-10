Techcelerator organizes the first SEE Tech Mission, getting regional start-ups and tech enthusiasts together at the Web Summit

Techcelerator, the most active accelerator in Romania for technology start-ups, organizes the first SEE Tech Mission, a group that will gather regional start-ups and tech enthusiasts between November 1-4, 2022 at the Web Summit, one of the most important technology conferences worldwide. The event will take place in Lisbon (Portugal) and will bring together as speakers over 100 representatives of the most famous start-ups worldwide and dozens of investment funds.

Startups that register in the SEE Tech Misson group by August 12th, 2022 can benefit from Early Bird tickets. Start-up founders must join the Techcelerator Facebook group and the one dedicated to the event.

“We want to bring together start-ups and technology enthusiasts from Romania and the South-Eastern Europe region to learn from entrepreneurs who have made history in recent years, but also to interact with them and dozens of investment funds&financing specialists who will be present at the event. Web Summit means over 70,000 people and companies that are changing the tech world and we believe that start-ups from Romania and South-Eastern Europe must be there“, says Cristian Dascălu, Techcelerator co-founder & GapMinder partner.

Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath, among speakers

Among the speakers present at the event are: Daniel Dines – Co-founder and CEO UiPath; Nikolay Storonsky – Founder and CEO Revolut; Sebastien Borget – Co-founder and COO The Sandbox; April Koh – CEO of Spring Health; Mark Read – CEO WPP; Dan Shapero – COO LinkedIn; Philippe Botteri – Partner Accel Partners; Markus Villig – Founder & CEO Bolt; Aušrinė Armonaitė – Minister of the Economy and Innovation of Lithuania; Doug Leone – Managing Partner Sequoia Capital; Reshma Sohoni – Managing Partner Seedcamp; Christian Nagel – Co-founder & Partner Earlybird Venture Capital; Bindi Karia – Innovation Expert & Venture Partner Draper Esprit; Gouzelle Ishmatova – Chief Strategy Officer L’Oréal Bold Ventures; Rob Kniaz – Partner Hoxton Ventures.

SEE Tech Mission@Web Summit 2022 is organized by Techcelerator with the support of Google for Startups, GapMinder, ROTSA and DiFine PR.