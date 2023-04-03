TechChill Fifty Founders semi-finalists race for more than 350,000 EUR. Two are from Romania

The semi-finalists for TechChill’s Fifty Founders Battle have been announced, and 2 of them are from Romania. The 50 startups will be competing in a pitch battle at the TechChill conference on April 27-28 in Riga, Latvia, vying for a total of 350,000 EUR in prize money.

The Fifty Founders Battle saw over 250 applications from more than 30 countries, making it one of the most internationally sourced pitch competitions in TechChill history. Startups will also be battling for the most money that’s ever been available on the TechChill stage – with two potential investments of up to 150,000 EUR from BaDideas Fund and DEPO Ventures, as well as 50,000 EUR from BuildIt. Meanwhile, the 10,000 EUR cash prize is community-raised, with experienced community members pitching in to support the next generation of founders.

The semi-finalists, in alphabetical order:

Abillio (Latvia)

Adventum Tech (Latvia)

Ama Care (United States)

BES TEST (Italy)

Bilance (Estonia)

BirgerMind (Latvia)

Bitskout (Estonia)

Boop (Lithuania)

BrachyDOSE (Lithuania)

Bruntor (Latvia)

CenterMe (United States)

Codigy (Lithuania)

Cubed (Latvia)

Data Against Data (Romania)

Fainin (Germany)

Fryda (Sweden)

GeoBeholder (Estonia)

Green-Growth (Latvia)

Hotelbuddy (Estonia)

Huntli (Latvia)

Industrial Robotics Company (Lithuania)

Lendorse (Germany)

Luna Energy (Lithuania)

mathos (Lithuania)

Medon (Latvia)

Nelinor (Finland)

Nomads Embassy (Italy)

Ofofo (United States)

OG Sense (Latvia)

Overly (Latvia)

Peero (Latvia)

ReLearn (Italy)

Remostart (Nigeria)

Salesforge (Lithuania)

Savables (Romania)

Self (Denmark)

Sepsiscan (Latvia)

SIA Qrunch (Latvia)

Sign on Tab (Lithuania)

SimpleCharge (Latvia)

Sisko (Finland)

SOVN (Netherlands)

SpoCaBoo (Latvia)

Sqrino (Latvia)

TerraWaste (Netherlands)

UPLYFT (United Kingdom)

Uvodo (United States)

Yeastime (Italy)

Zen Shapes by Tokitus (Lithuania)

zenoo (Lithuania)

Semi-finalists will participate in the startup bootcamp on April 26th, Day 0 of the event. They will go on to pitch on stage on the 27th of April, with 5 selected finalists pitching for the jury on April 28th.

The startups will battle it out, fighting over the extensive prize pool:

Syndicated investment of up to 150,000 EUR from BADideas.fund

150,000 EUR investment from DEPO Ventures

50,000 EUR investment from Buildit

10,000 EUR, no strings attached from the community

Draper University Hero Program tuition

A zero-rate Open Banking service Noda

.Cocoon Program prizes

Exposure on stage in front of 200+ international investors, media and 2,000 + attendees

Media and social media exposure

TechChill will be held in Riga, Latvia, on April 26-28. It will bring together 2300+ participants, 300+ startups, 80+ speakers, and 40+ media reps for the chillest startup event in Europe. Main topics will include audiotech, robotics & AI, healthtech, sextech, climate, gaming, mobility, and a spotlight on Ukraine.