As the tech industry accelerates into a new era of innovation, industry leaders, the most ambitious startups, and forward-thinking investors gather in Eastern Europe for the upcoming How to Web Conference 2025, the definitive event shaping the direction of growth and technological progress in the region. With registration closing soon, this is the last opportunity for professionals across the ecosystem to join a gathering that promises insights, connections, and opportunities that can redefine their future.

Four stages, global leaders in Bucharest, Romania

This year’s conference delivers an upgraded experience, encompassing four distinct stages—Build & Grow, Focus, Startup, and Broadcast Room—each curated to meet the specific needs of attendees from technology companies, startups, investment funds, academia, and the public sector.

The agenda reflects the most pressing and transformative themes of our digital age, from the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence to product-led scaling, resilience building in teams, and navigating Europe’s evolving startup landscape. Industry leaders from IBM, Amazon, OpenAI, Booking.com, and Alibaba Cloud will take the stage, sharing cutting-edge insights on how AI is fundamentally reshaping product development, operational workflows, and competitive advantage.

The conference will kick off with a high-profile panel on “AI That Works,” exploring how to translate technological hype into measurable value. OpenAI representative Alice Guo, along with Silviu Homoceanu from Deltia.ai and Thomas Macaulay, will analyze the practical strategies enterprises and startups employ to implement AI at scale—moving beyond demos to real impact. Other talks will be focused on the transformative power of AI and how organizations can integrate it into their structure or build AI that works.

“​​In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, the conversation around AI must shift from abstract potential to tangible impact. At Showpad, our focus is on ‘AI That Works’—technology that doesn’t just automate but augments, empowering sellers to become true trusted advisors and deliver the exceptional buyer experiences that win deals. This mission is fueled by world-class innovation, and we are incredibly proud that our new R&D hub in Bucharest is at the very heart of this effort. The exceptional engineering and product talent here are not just supporting our vision; they are actively building the future of our AI-powered Enablement Operating System. We are thrilled to be part of Romania’s vibrant tech ecosystem and look forward to co-creating the next generation of sales technology right here in the heart of Eastern Europe.” Hendrik Isebaert, CEO Showpad

The speakers’ lineup features leading global experts from the technology industry like:

Martin Eriksson, Founder of Product Tank and Best Selling Author of “Product Leadership”, known for shaping the product management field for over 30 years

Zoltan Vardy, a renowned business growth mentor, B2B sales expert, and former media industry executive who has generated over $2 billion in B2B revenue throughout his 30-year career

Steen Rasmussen, a globally recognized data analytics expert, keynote speaker, and co-founder of IIH Nordic, one of Scandinavia’s leading digital analytics agencies

Lea Samrani, an award-winning product growth leader and experimentation expert with more than a decade of experience scaling subscription and consumer apps through data-driven, test-led strategies.

Tejas Kumar, Bestselling Author and Developer Advocate at IBM, with extensive experience in helping developers adopt tools and practices that shape scalable, production-ready software.

Arne Kittler, a well-known product leader with over 25 years of experience, including senior roles at XING and Facelift, and co-founder of the globally acclaimed Product at Heart conference

Tens of events completing the How to Web experience

In-conference events from the “Leap of Tech” event exploring regional shifts from outsourcing to product building to the “Bytes & Bills” policy discussion advocating for entrepreneurial-friendly legislative reforms, each event is designed to unlock new growth pathways.

- Advertisement -

The conference side events feature exclusive gatherings such as “Venture in Eastern Europe” which connects international investors with the region, while the “Founders Summit” creates a high-value environment for startup founders to network with like-minded peers. Also, the dialogue surrounding defense and dual-use technologies at the dedicated side event Defence and Dual Use in Eastern Europe underscores the region’s strategic importance on the global stage.

On top of the official side events organized by How to Web and available to conference ticket holders, communities organize multiple events across Bucharest–from breakfasts to parties or even exploring the city on hot wheels. All the side events can be seen at https://www.howtoweb.co/side-events/

Over 10,000 chats in 2 days

Networking at How to Web is a core pillar, with advanced AI matchmaking tools, dedicated investor and executive lounges, and curated meetups that maximize relationship-building. Last year’s engagement statistics reflect its impact, with over 92% of participants actively exchanging ideas—a testament to the event’s power to convert conversation into collaboration.

Participants who opt in for business & development tickets, media, and investor, can access multiple networking options and areas, curated to their needs.

200+ global venture capital investors in Romania

For startups, the conference continues its tradition of enabling visibility and investment. Multiple pitching competitions, demo days, and startup programs provide emerging companies with the platform and resources needed for rapid growth and international exposure.

With dedicated prizes and opportunities for product showcases in front of an engaged, tech-savvy audience, How to Web remains the region’s launchpad for the next generation of success stories.

200+ investors are coming to Bucharest, Romania, gathering for the first time in this format in the region. Global leading venture capital funds that have backed tech giants like UiPath, Spotify, Bolt, Revolut, and the new unicorn ElevenLabs and Lovable. Representatives from IVP, Northzone, Creandum, Credo Ventures, SeedCamp, OTB Ventures, Cherry Ventures, 20VC and more, will gather in Romania and are eager to discover the most ambitious founders in the region.

These are the last days of registration for How to Web Conference 2025. All registrations close at the end of the week on September 28. Book your ticket at: https://www.howtoweb.co/tickets/