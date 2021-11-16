Telekom Mobile comes up with new offers and a more extensive focus on customers

Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announced on Tuesday major changes for customers, presenting the new Black Friday and Christmas offers in the telecommunications market, as well as their new strategy after the break from the fixed services company.

One of these offers is that customers can have a subscription of EUR 13 per month, with unlimited mobile services and a smartphone, an offer valid both for old Telekom customers and also for the clients who want to port in now.

There will be a strategy more focused on the old and new customers and their needs. “We care for our customers and we put their interests first, striving to provide them with the mobile experience they want. One that simplifies their lives by giving them unlimited mobility to stay connected anywhere and anytime on any device. But, equally important, we value their trust and we strive to earn it, by being honest and fair and keeping our promises”, reads the new pledge of the new T company, voiced by Dina Tsybulskaya, the General Manager of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A.

As the chief commercial officer (CCO) Andreea Cramer put it, the telco company wants to take the first step in removing the gap between offers dedicated to luring new clients and the offers of customer loyalty for the current subscribers.

“One of the greatest desires of the Romanian clients is to benefit of a fair treatment from the telecom providers and to have easy access to the most attractive promotions. We have identical offers regardless you are an existing client or a new one. We don’t want to complicate things unnecessarily ,” Cramer said.

Besides the EUR 13 subscription, another new offer is the EUR 6 pass per month, with unlimited Internet, national minutes and texting without a mandatory contract period. At the same time, the Telekom GM announced as a first, that the operator had paid EUR 25 million to extend the right to use the entire telecom spectrum that they own. “Our target is definitely to have the best mobile Internet speed in our network,” said Dina Tsybulskaya, also announcing that the company had already conducted 5G tests in its current spectrum. Moreover, the Black Friday offer, available from November 19 to December 5, will be dedicated exclusively to existing Telekom Mobile customers who want to renew their subscription or purchase another subscription, offering them substantial discounts on top smartphones such as and unlimited benefits – all together with the 15 euro per month subscription. Among the phones in the Black Friday offer are Samsung Galaxy A52, Xiaomi 11T, Samsung Galaxy and others.