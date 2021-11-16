Telekom Mobile comes up with new offers and a more extensive focus on customers
Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announced on Tuesday major changes for customers, presenting the new Black Friday and Christmas offers in the telecommunications market, as well as their new strategy after the break from the fixed services company.
One of these offers is that customers can have a subscription of EUR 13 per month, with unlimited mobile services and a smartphone, an offer valid both for old Telekom customers and also for the clients who want to port in now.
There will be a strategy more focused on the old and new customers and their needs. “We care for our customers and we put their interests first, striving to provide them with the mobile experience they want. One that simplifies their lives by giving them unlimited mobility to stay connected anywhere and anytime on any device. But, equally important, we value their trust and we strive to earn it, by being honest and fair and keeping our promises”, reads the new pledge of the new T company, voiced by Dina Tsybulskaya, the General Manager of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A.
As the chief commercial officer (CCO) Andreea Cramer put it, the telco company wants to take the first step in removing the gap between offers dedicated to luring new clients and the offers of customer loyalty for the current subscribers.