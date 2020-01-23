Telekom Romania increases services’ prices starting March 1st, 2020

Telekom Romania has announced on Thursday that it is increasing services’ prices as of March this year.

“As a result of the increase of costs associated with the provision of communications services and also in order to continue to ensure economic viability, Telekom Romania needs to change the conditions of electronic communications services and to increase some of the tariffs of the communication services in its portfolio. The change adjustment is also influenced by the increasing costs in the all business sectors, in the current economic landscape,” a press release informs.

Thus, for the residential customers, starting from March 1st, 2020, the price for each fixed service (internet, TV and voice – this if in a bundle) and for each mobile subscription, will be increased with 2 lei VAT included (0.42 euros VAT included) per service. All customers will be informed of the changes, through electronic channels and written notifications send via couriers.

This adjustment does not apply to rates on contracted equipment, terminals or fixed equipment rentals. It will not apply to fixed telephony service if the customer has only the voice service from Telekom Romania.

The business customers will also receive written notifications announcing the changes in their contracts as well for the provision of electronic communications services concluded with Telekom Romania.

“Even in this context, our customers will continue to benefit from high quality services, at competitive prices. Telekom Romania is thanking to the customers who have almost eight million services for the full range of services, retail and corporate, for understanding the macroeconomic and business constraints, which led this decision. We are confident that the quality and consistency of services delivered will fully compensate these adjustments,” the telecom operator also says.

