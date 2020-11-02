Telekom Romania launches the 11th edition of the “Telekom Scholarships” program

Telekom Romania announces the launch of the 11th edition of „Telekom Scholarships” program, aiming to identify and support five young people with outstanding academic results. The program addresses first year students, enrolled in a higher education institution in Romania, in full-time education, in the field of automation and computers, cybernetics, informatics, mathematics, electrical engineering, electronics, telecommunication and information technology. The financial support is worth 2,230 lei per month for each student, amount granted during January – June and October – December 2021.

“We are convinced that the over 400,000 euros allocated to the Telekom Scholarships represented a necessary investment for these young people to have the chance to maximize their potential in Romania. In the current context, education is based on smart technologies, innovations and increasingly uses the online environment, in parallel with the offline environment. And today’s young people are very good at using all these technologies and adapt very easily to these new practices. Now, more than ever, we want to support the Romanian students and help them improve their skills. We want to stay connected to performance and to be their partner on the road to excellence”, said Ruxandra Vodă, Corporate Communications Director, Telekom Romania.

“Telekom Scholarships” competition is organized in two phases. The first one, which is also eliminatory, involves completing and submitting a registration form to Telekom Romania on the dedicated website www.burseletelekom.ro. Ten finalists will be selected and will qualify for the second phase, the online interview with the jury, which will designate the five winners of the scholarships.

The 11th edition of the “Telekom Scholarships” program takes place from November 2, 2020 to December 8, 2020, as follows:

November 2, 2020, 08:00 AM – November 22, 2020, 11:59 PM – registration of candidates on the website burseletelekom.ro;

December 4, 2020 – announcement of the 10 finalists;

December 8, 2020 – online interview session with the “Telekom Scholarships” jury;

December 8, 2020 – announcement of the five winning students.

The jury of “Telekom Scholarships” consists of professionals in the field of communication and specialized academic staff: Emil Cazacu – Professor Doctor Engineer, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Mihaela Perianu – Founder and Managing Partner, AIMS Executive Search & Consulting, Sorin Psatta – Lecturer, Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies, University of Bucharest and Integrated Communication Director, Graffiti BBDO Romania and Ruxandra Vodă – Corporate Communications Director, Telekom Romania.

“Telekom Scholarships” is a Corporate Responsibility program of Telekom Romania, aiming to identify young people with a potential to become leaders, passionate about their field of studies, with outstanding academic results and well-defined career goals, who are involved in extracurricular and volunteering activities. The program was launched in 2010 and since it has supported students with outstanding performance in their field of study. Up to now, 115 students from prestigious universities in Romania have benefited from financial support from Telekom.