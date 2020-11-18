Telekom Romania launches the chatbot Tim

Telekom Romania announces the launch of a chatbot aimed both at simplifying access to mobile subscriptions or its fixed services, as well as automating the technical support service for private and business customers. The project to develop such a digital assistant was announced during a press conference in April. The implementation and testing period has ended at a fast pace, therefore the chatbot is available now on the company’s website.

The Tim Chatbot is hosted on the Telekom website and guides customers or potential customers with detailed information in contracting mobile subscriptions or fixed services. Thus, Tim knows how to port a number on the Telekom network, how to migrate from card to subscription or how to contract a new subscription. It can also offer information regarding discounts or promotional packages, recommends phones at good prices according to the requested subscriptions, takes the desired options and offers them centralized to Telekom consultants. For fixed services, Tim is always up to date with the most advantageous options for Internet subscriptions, Smart Wi-Fi, Television or Smart TV Stick.

Furthermore, Tim provides both private and business customers with assistance and support in creating MyAccount accounts or accessing them through the Telekom mobile application. It also provides assistance in enabling the issuance of electronic invoices, transmits payment or arrears information, provides support when renewing subscriptions or modifying tariff plans.

“The shift from direct communication to large-scale digital tools has led to a need to adapt and collaborate at the highest level of performance. The advance of technology is remarkable, and the implementation of such assistant allows us to propose a modern digital experience with which we offer quick answers to customers, using simple and natural language, 24 hours a day. The Tim Chatbot is a project that has gone into production in less than a month since we contracted it and we would like to thank Future WorkForce for their professionalism. Anticipating the need for innovation in the area of automation and digitization, we aim to increase the experience of interaction between consumers and the services we offer.” says Aleksandra Pekovic, Digital Product Engineer within the Digitalization Department at Telekom Romania.

The Digital Assistant Tim is developed on DRUID conversational technology, but it has been designed and implemented by Future WorkForce, DRUID’s implementation partner.

“The conversational technology developed by DRUID has allowed us to implement a simple but effective solution and we hope it will be appreciated by digital consumers. I am pleased that Telekom is in the first wave of companies that simplify and digitalize communication in a sensitive area for any service business, the one that concerns interaction with customers or potential customers.” says Mihaela Moisa, co-founder of Future WorkForce.

In August Telekom Romania conducted an online survey to find out how consumer behavior has changed and what the new consumption habits will be. Respondents to the online survey also stated what digital habits they want to maintain after the measures imposed by the authorities on the movement of people will be relaxed: thus paying online invoices is the digital habit that most Romanians would like to maintain in the future (59% of respondents), followed by online shopping (42.7%) and 24.5% would like to keep in touch with doctors remotely (through apps or telemedicine). In view of the analyzed data, Telekom Romania aims to continue accelerating efforts to develop services that meet current connectivity needs as well as providing permanent support. Moreover, the project of developing a digital assistant is in line with the company’s business objectives and the strategic line of simplification and digitization.