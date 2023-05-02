Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announces changes in the leadership team

Effective May 2nd 2023, Charalampos Mazarakis, Chairman of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications will be leading the Company as acting Chief Executive Officer. With over 27 years of international professional experience in top management positions, Mazarakis has been leading the Board of Directors of the Company since January 2016 and he is very well acquainted with the highly competitive Romanian telecommunications market. His strong leadership, long-term commitment and dedication to the Company represent the foundation for the next success chapter of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications.

Mazarakis will continue to serve as ΟΤΕ Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive member of OTE Board of Directors. Before joining OTE Group, in July 2012, as OTE Group Chief Financial Officer, he was Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the National Bank of Greece between 2010 and 2012, and from 2008 until 2010 Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Group Executive Committee of TITAN Group.

Mazarakis served in various executive positions in Vodafone Group: Group Finance Director and BoD Member in Greece (1999-2006), CEO in Hungary (2006-2007), Chief Operating Officer and BoD Vice-Chairman (2007-2008). He held the position of Finance Director and Member of the BoD at Georgia Pacific-Delica in Greece (1997-1999), while prior to that, between 1991 and 1997, he worked as Financial Analysis Manager at Procter & Gamble, first in Athens and then as Financial Analysis Group Manager at the European Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Mr. Mazarakis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Piraeus (with distinction) and an MBA from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University (Wielder Scholar), where he held the post of Teaching Assistant in Finance.

“We would like to thank Mrs. Dina Tsybulskaya for her key contribution to the development of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. Mrs. Tsybulskaya has joined the Company in September 2021 and played a pivotal role in driving the Company’s transformation journey after the separation from the fixed business in October 2021. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” says a company’s press release.