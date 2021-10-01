Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announces its complete top management team

Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A., announces its complete executive management team, starting October 1, 2021.

Dina Tsybulskaya was appointed CEO of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A., effective September 1, 2021. Mrs. Dina Tsybulskaya began her career in the telecommunications industry in 2007 at the Telekom Austria Group, where she held the position of Marketing Director until 2012. She continued her career in the Turkcell Group, where she held several leading positions, including Commercial Director from 2012 to 2015, then Senior Vice President of the Turkcell Group, and from 2015 to 2018 the position of Executive Director of the mobile operator Life in Belarus. From 2016 to 2019, she was the head of the Software Development Supervision Committee at Lifetech Corp. Before taking over the position within Telekom Romania Mobile, she was CEO of Crnogorski Telekom for 18 months. Dina Tsybulskaya has extensive experience in corporate strategy development, marketing and finance, and has been educated at prestigious international institutions.

Nicolas Mahler is appointed Chief Financial Officer. He has a proven record of accomplishments in managing large-scale organizations and executing transformations. His areas of expertise include financially and operationally steering businesses and driving the digital transformation agenda such as robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI). As part of this, he has been building up the largest robot farm in Europe. Nicolas Mahler held the position of SVP Business Management and Member of the Executive Board at Deutsche Telekom Services before joining the Romanian operations of Telekom. With Telekom Romania Mobile, his future ventures focus on the management of financial and supply chain areas, wholesale and RPAs to support the further mobile business growth.

Andreea Cramer is appointed Chief Commercial Officer. She has over 20 years of telecommunications experience, in management positions, in both consumer and business areas. Among Andreea Cramer’s key competences are leading execution of marketing strategies for all Consumer and Enterprise segments and product management ownership from core Telco services to Cloud and ICT solutions. Andreea has a degree in communication and public relations from the University of Bucharest, as well as in postgraduate studies at the David Ogilvy University. Her mission in Telekom Romania Mobile is to successfully relaunch the complete experience of mobile services for the residential and business consumer segments, by transforming fully customer-oriented sales teams.

Florina Tănase is appointed Chief Human Resources, Legal & External Affairs Officer. She has over 16 years of experience in executive management positions in the fields of legal, corporate governance, regulatory, compliance, security, CSR and corporate communication, in highly regulated industries such as telecom and pharma. Florina Tănase holds a Master’s degree in European Union law. She has an EMBA degree from Tiffin University, as well as international practice diploma in M&A and International Business Organizations from the International Bar Association & College of Law of England and Wales. Recently she completed the International Directors Program at INSEAD. As Chief Human Resources, Legal & External Affairs Officer, Florina Tănase will lead projects related to public relations, human resources, legal, regulatory and security, compliance and communication.

Alexander Jenbar was appointed Chief Technology & Information Officer starting August 16, 2021. He has 23 years total professional experience, with over 15 years in senior management positions within tier 1 telecommunication market, in roles as Chief Operation Officer of TDC Net AS – TDC Group Denmark (2019 – 2021), responsible for the entire Technology Operation, Customer Operations and Network Delivery and as Director Operations and Managing Director Network within Telekom Austria Group A1 Telekom Austria (2012 – 2019). His mandate is to coordinate all network, IT and digital delivery and operation activities, covering both access and core network, sustaining high quality service delivery to the T customers.