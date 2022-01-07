Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A. has new a Human Resources Director

Telekom Romania Mobile Communications SA announces the appointment of Ana-Maria Sperneac as Human Resources Director of the company.

Ana-Maria Sperneac has more than 14 years of experience in human resources management and HR-Business partnership gained in IT&C services global companies.

Most of Ana-Maria’s expertise is focused on transition projects, cultural transformation, definition and implementation of HR processes and solutions designed to support the achievement of strategic business objectives.

“Ana-Maria Sperneac has extensive experience in the field of HR in the IT&C sector. Her experience will significantly contribute to accelerating cross-functional process transformation aimed at supporting #NewTelekomMobile – Mobile as you want it. Simple and fair”, said Florina Tănase, Chief Human Resources, Legal & External Affairs.

“I am delighted to have joined Telekom Romania Mobile. I come with enthusiasm and energy, and equally motivated by the challenges of a reinvention and development project. I know that together with my team we can develop the partnership with the business, we can grow the employer brand of Telekom Romania Mobile and I want to actively contribute to the achievement of the business goals #HumanContribution”, added Ana-Maria Sperneac.