Telekom Romania says it is the telco with the fastest growth rate of mobile subscribers

Telekom Romania stood out last year with a significant increase in the number of mobile postpaid subscribers, of 6.3%, to 1.65 million, a trend that seems to continue in 2021, the officials of the telecom company told a press conference on Monday.

According to the “Study which measures the market share of mobile service providers for individuals”, conducted by the Mia Marketing Institute, on a nationally representative sample, in January-February 2021 (6,000 respondents), Telekom Romania is the group of companies with the fastest growth rate of mobile subscribers, compared to the mobile customer base measured in August 2019.

To thank customers for their trust in the company’s products and services, Telekom has launched a new manifesto today, in which customers are the main actors. The new communication campaign represents the way in which the company has chosen to show its appreciation for customers and for their devotion.

“In the last three years, our efforts have been focused on finding out what Romanians want in terms of telecommunications products and services and how we can better respond to these needs. We have offered customers innovative fixed and mobile products and services, at a value for money that satisfies them. The fact that Telekom Romania is the group of companies with the fastest growth rate of mobile subscribers means that we are indeed an influencer in our field of activity, and this honours us and leads us to continue investing in innovation and addressing new directions. For the trust we have placed, we wanted to thank our customers in a unique way, as we have done in recent years. Thus, we decided that the spots for the new commercial campaign should be dedicated to them. They are the main actors for us and all our attention is destined to them”, said Andreas Elsner, Chief Commercial Officer, Residential Segment, Telekom Romania.

The innovations that Telekom Romania has brought to the telecommunications market in the last three years can be summarized as follows:

Simplification of the commercial offers, launching the concept of unlimited, subscription without minimum contractual period, 100% online;

Mobil Nelimitat Cartela, which customers can transform through a digital process that takes less than five minutes into a mobile subscription, available in Mega Image, Shop&Go and Carrefour store networks;

Telekom Complete Package – mobile, fixed internet and television;

Travels by plane offered free of charge to Romanians, through the partnership with Blue Air;

Smart WiFi, instant plug-in internet, without extra holes in the walls and cables in the house;

Smart TV Stick, the possibility offered to customers to transform their regular TV into a smart TV;

Risk prevention and child safety in the online environment, through the partnership with Kaspersky.

Under the new manifesto, customers who choose to port in their active subscription from another network to the Nelimitat M subscription, which offers unlimited 4G internet and minutes plus unlimited national SMS, will benefit from a 50% discount in the first 12 months of the contract, ie they will only pay 3.5 euros/month, VAT included. At the end of this period, the subscription price will be 7 euros/month, VAT included.

For those who want fixed internet, which they can install themselves, without a technician, without holes in the walls and cables that spoil the design of the home, the Smart WiFi service is what they need. Smart WiFi is reduced by 50% for the first 3 months, so customers will pay from 17.5 lei/month, VAT included, for the internet service.

Telekom also comes to the aid of the customers who want to easily and quickly transform their regular TV into a smart one. The Smart TV Stick service provides access to up to 72 TV channels and allows customers to play content from their smartphone directly on their TV. Smart TV Stick benefits from a 50% discount for one month, during which customers will pay only 7.5 lei/month, VAT included.

Moreover, those who subscribe to Telekom’s classic television service will enjoy a 50% promotional discount in the first 6 months of the contract and HBO and HBO GO included for 12 months.

The commercial offers are available in case of contracts concluded for a minimum period of 24 months and are valid until 31.05.2021, with the possibility of extension.

Telekom also comes with special offers to meet the needs of the Romanian entrepreneurs, reaffirming the guarantee of unlimited communications services. Thus, Romanian entrepreneurs who choose to port-into Telekom’s network until May 31st, 2021, opting for the Freedom 5 subscription, will benefit from 4G internet and unlimited national minutes, with 50% promotional discount on the subscription price in the first 12 months. If they also want phones in instalments together with the Freedom 5 subscription, entrepreneurs can opt for the Samsung Galaxy A02s phone, at 8.5 euros/month, total subscription price plus phone in the first year (price without VAT).