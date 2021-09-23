Telekom Romania scheduled works to upgrade the IT systems

Between September 23 – September 28, 2021, Telekom Romania has scheduled a series of works required to be performed to upgrade the IT systems.

All fixed and mobile services will be operational and we assure customers that we make every effort to keep the impact of the activity carried out to a minimum. However, the processing of some requests and the functionality of some support services may encounter difficulties.

The MyAccount service and the MyAccount application will not be functional during the indicated period. Payment of the invoice from MyAccount, nor any other operation usually available within the app and on the web will not work. However, subscribers, have alternative online and fixed assets to pay their bill. These include online payment by bankcard or from the banks’ mobile apps, at any of the PayPoint terminals, also available in Telekom shops, or at the partner banks listed on the Telekom invoice.

At the same time, it is possible that waiting times in the Call centre will be longer than usual between 23 and 28 September. In this regard, the company has allocated additional resources, which will ensure the resolution of all customer requests.

“For the most frequently asked questions about activating services and submitting requests between 23-28 September, customers can find a list of answers on the Telekom website – www.telekom.ro/informare.

Telekom Romania is apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the upgrade works during this period,” reads a press release.