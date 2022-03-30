Telemedicine app lures € 500,000 investment from eMAG Ventures

ATLAS – atlas.app, a Romanian telemedicine start-up, has attracted an investment of 500,000 euros from eMAG Ventures, the investment program for technology companies, in order to continue the development of the platform at local and regional level and to facilitate access to medical services for as many people as possible with the help of technology.

Founded in 2016 by Mihai Bran, psychiatrist and Bogdan Lefter, platform architect, ATLAS.app today has 400,000 users who can benefit from online consultations in psychotherapy, medicine, nutrition, parenting, coaching or financial wellbeing.

Following the transaction, the two founders hold 87.5% of the shares and will continue to deal with the development of the business.

If the platform has initially provided mainly psychological counseling and psychotherapy services, the offer gradually expanded to new areas of expertise, due to the growing demand, including from companies.

Last year, the number of users of the platform increased by about 70% compared to 2020, while the number of users outside the country increased by 30%. The highest increase, of 80%, was registered by the nutrition services, followed by the parenting services (70%) and the psychotherapy services (50%).

ATLAS aims to digitize most of the private medical services, which amount to approximately 15 billion lei and are on an increasing trend, according to estimates.

“We have managed to grow organically and healthily through our own investments and with a lot of perseverance, with the help of the latest technology, and the results so far are due to our team of competent and dedicated colleagues who want and can lead the service experience. next-level healthcare through digitization. The investment attracted from eMAG Ventures is a confirmation of the results we have achieved so far and gives us confidence that we will be able to contribute to the development of this market segment. We are ready for the next level and, through the partnership with eMAG, we will continue the development in Romania and we will expand our presence at regional level as well “, said the founders of ATLAS, Mihai Bran and Bogdan Lefter.

“Amid the growing need for medical services, technology makes even more accessible access to recommendations and solutions from top specialists to as many people as possible. From the beginning, we set out to invest in entrepreneurs who use technology to develop innovative solutions for the direct benefit of people, and the ecosystem created by Mihai and Bogdan provides the services we all need,” said Bogdan Axinia, Managing Director, eMAG Ventures.