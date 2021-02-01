Tellence Technologies to open new offices in Iași, Timișoara and Cluj this year, to provide over 100 new jobs in IT

The IT company Tellence Technologies, specialized in providing software solutions and services, continues its plans to expand its activity in Romania in 2021, intending to open new offices in Iași, Timișoara and Cluj.

“We are confident in the plan to grow our activities, including in the big cities of Romania, and this strategy aims to capitalize on local talent, especially in important universities. We have already started recruiting programmers in Iasi, Timișoara and Cluj. Tellence continues its expansion plans in 2021, with projects that will generate over 100 new job opportunities for specialists in various software technologies”, said Leo Radu, General Manager and co-founder, Tellence.

Tellence estimates that the modern technologies used in its projects are an asset in the recruitment process and will help to quickly achieve the company’s goal of increasing its activity.

Tellence Technologies, founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bucharest, offers software services for sectors such as telecommunications, cyber security, media, automotive, satellite communications, semiconductors, etc. The current context offers opportunities for IT companies that want to expand their business and facilitates remote working conditions for employees.