TELUS International Romania new Vice President of Operations

TELUS International Romania, a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, today announced the appointment of Corina Tiu as the new Vice President of Operations for Romania, where she will oversee the company’s operations in the country.

Corina Tiu has been with TELUS International since 2019, where she has managed 10 accounts across the organization as Operations Director. Prior to joining TELUS International, Corina held progressively senior roles throughout her 15 year career in the BPO and Shared Service Center business environments, including the Automotive, Finance and Tourism industries.

“I am very excited to embrace this new role within TELUS International and further build, together with the entire leadership team, our strategic growth plans that will enable us to seize new opportunities while strengthening our commitment towards our team members and local communities in Romania. I am very proud to support our great team in this new chapter of TELUS International Romania with its amazing people, caring culture and excellent service, and together, we will continue to drive positive change, achieve sustainable growth, and offer consistent career options in the local market,” says Corina Tiu, Vice President of Operations, TELUS International Romania.

Corina Tiu took the helm of the company from Dave Lowther, the former Vice President of Operations for Romania who has transitioned to a new role as Vice President for Integration and Operations Support in Europe. Both Corina Tiu and Dave Lowther are supported by Kristina Ivanova, Regional Vice President of Operations, TELUS International Europe.

“Corina has had a meaningful contribution to the success of TELUS International’s business in Romania, and this promotion was a natural next step for her within the organization. I am confident that she will continue the great work done by Dave Lowther at the helm of our Romania team, positioning TELUS International as a leading provider of exceptional customer experience and an employer of choice in the region,” adds Kristina Ivanova, Regional Vice President of Operations, TELUS International Europe.