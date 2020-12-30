TeraPlast buys Somplast S.A.

TeraPlast has bought the majority stake of Somplast SA in Năsăud. This acquisition is part of the group’s development strategy, next to ongoing investments of over EUR 32 million.

“Ever since we have sold the Steel Division we announced that, in order to increase the value of the company, we aim at an organic increase, both by mergers and acquisitions. We decided to acquire Somplast as it is already operating on the blister market where we also intend to enter as of 2021 through the investment made by TeraPlast Folii Biodegradabile SRL (…) Somplast is a symbol of the industry in Bistrița-Năsăud county. It would have been a pity for this industrial base to degrade and disappear,” said Alexandru Stânean, CEO TeraPlast.

The acquisition is financed from the sale of the land plot where there was the TeraPlast warehouse in Brasov. It has been recently sold by EUR 1.3 million, and the activity of the warehouse will be relocated within the Electroprecizia industrial park in Sacele as of January 2021.

Besides the business value, Somplast also owns 20,000 sqm of warehouses in Năsăud, with only 25% of them being currently in use. Separate from their products, the company is also authorized recycler of polyethylene products.

TeraPlast is to take over Somplast after it gets the green light from the Competition Council.