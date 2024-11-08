This week, TeraPlast Group inaugurated its new Opal stretch film factory located in the Sărățel Industrial Park. This state-of-the-art production facility represents a total investment of EUR 18.5 million, of which EUR 5.3 million was provided as state aid. The aid will be reimbursed in the form of taxes and duties between 2026 and 2030, highlighting TeraPlast’s commitment to long-term economic development in Romania.

The inauguration was attended by the company’s management team, alongside a delegation from the Government and local authorities, including the President of the Bistrița-Năsăud County Council, Mr. Emil Radu Moldovan, Minister of Investments and European Projects Mr. Adrian Câciu, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Mr. Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Mr. Daniel Suciu.

The Opal factory addresses a market of approximately 30,000 tons annually, valued at EUR 34 million. Currently, imports account for 51% of this demand, totaling 14,000 tons or EUR 17.3 million. With an annual production capacity exceeding 14,000 tons, the Opal factory has the potential to entirely replace these imports with high-quality, locally produced goods, manufactured using cutting-edge equipment.

“We lead by example with a growth-oriented mindset, investing in Romanian production, bringing Romanian-made products to international markets, and supporting local businesses. We believe it is also the private sector’s responsibility to create conditions that encourage young people to stay in Romania and even attract young foreigners to study and live here. We contribute to Romania’s economy not only through taxes and duties but also by creating jobs and developing market leaders,” stated Mr. Dorel Goia, Chairman of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

The project will create a total of 39 jobs, of which nearly 30 were already filled by mid-year. In the first nine months of 2024, the Opal stretch film factory produced and delivered 8,600 tons of stretch film, effectively replacing more expensive imports with high-quality products manufactured in Romania.

Additionally, Opal has expanded its customer base and product portfolio, now offering close to 300 items. This includes products with up to 30% recycled material content, supporting TeraPlast Group’s goal of contributing to the transition towards a circular economy. To facilitate customer access to its products, Opal recently launched an online store, providing a faster and more convenient way to interact with its stretch film portfolio.