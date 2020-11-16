TeraPlast Group to build new EUR 9.8 M production unit in Bistrita Nasaud

TeraPlast Group will build a new factory within TeraPlast Industrial Park in Saratel, Bistrita-Nasaud county. The project for the new production unit is worth EUR 9.8 million. The products to be made in the new facility are destined to the water, gas and irrigation networks.

The investment includes both new constructions, and also the purchase of high productivity equipment.

TeraPlast Group has asked for funding of EUR 5.8 million under the state aid scheme for stimulating investments with a major impact on the economy for its EUR 11.8-million project through which it plans to set up a new production facility for TeraPlast Biodegradable Foils SRL, thus intending to enter the newly emerging biodegradable packaging market.

Polyethylene products for the Plumbing business line will be made in this new production unit.

The project will be concluded in February 2020 and will create 80 new more jobs.