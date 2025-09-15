Romania’s economic elite of 145 companies generated a cumulative turnover of 56.6 billion lei in 2024 and created nearly 40,000 new jobs.

Dedeman leads the ranking with total profits of 13.95 billion lei over 17 years.

76% of elite companies are Romanian-owned, highlighting the strength of local entrepreneurship versus multinationals and state-owned companies.

Only 4 companies in Romania achieved at least 10% annual growth every year, placing them in an ultra-exclusive category, led by Autonom Services.

An exclusive Termene.ro study, based on official data from 2008–2024, reveals a striking statistic: out of over 800,000 active companies in Romania, only 145 managed to grow their business every year for 17 consecutive years, remaining profitable throughout and exceeding 10 million lei in turnover in 2024. These elite companies represent only 0.02% of all Romanian firms, yet their economic impact is far greater.

Spectacular Financial Performance

The combined turnover of these 145 companies grew exponentially, from 5.9 billion lei in 2008 to 56.6 billion lei in 2024 – nearly a 10-fold increase, equivalent to a 15% average annual growth rate.

Cumulative net profit showed an even more impressive evolution: from 185 million lei in 2008 to 4.2 billion lei in 2024, a more than 20-fold increase, with an average annual growth rate of around 21%.

Over these 17 years, these companies created over 39,000 new jobs, increasing from 21,000 employees in 2008 to 60,000 in 2024.

Romanian Entrepreneurship Dominates – Dedeman, the Profit Champion

An analysis of cumulative profits for 2008–2024 places Dedeman SRL first with 13.95 billion lei, surpassing even Kaufland Romania (9.82 billion lei) despite lower turnover, demonstrating superior operational efficiency. The top six companies – Dedeman, Kaufland, Alliance Healthcare Romania, Fan Courier Express, IBM Romania, and Bilka Steel – generated 28.4 billion lei in combined profits, highlighting a remarkable concentration of financial performance.

The ownership structure offers a positive surprise: 111 companies (76%) are Romanian entrepreneurial ventures, proving that local entrepreneurship can achieve world-class results. Foreign-owned companies represent nearly 17%, while state-owned firms account for less than 7%.

“These data debunk the myth that only multinationals can generate sustainable performance in Romania. Romanian entrepreneurs clearly dominate this economic elite,” explains Ionut Bonoiu, Head of Content and Clarity at Termene.ro.

Champions of Performance and Resilience: Only 4 Companies Achieved 10% Annual Growth

Even among companies growing year after year, a very small group stood out for maintaining a consistent growth pace. Only 28 firms recorded at least 5% growth every year, and only four exceeded 10% annual growth consistently. Leading this group is Autonom Services, exemplifying long-term consistency and high performance.

The analysis also highlights sector diversity among these companies. They operate in key economic areas – retail, IT, pharmaceuticals, utilities, and logistics – which contributed to their resilience during the three major crises of the past 17 years: the 2008–2009 recession, the 2020–2021 pandemic, and the 2022–2023 inflation and energy shocks.

Their economic contribution has grown steadily: in 2008, they represented only 0.7% of total Romanian company turnover; by 2024, their share reached nearly 2.2%. Employee impact rose from 0.5% to 1.5%, and net profit contribution from 0.4% to 1.9%.

Overall, the study underscores how difficult sustained performance is in Romania. Out of over 800,000 active companies, about 12,500 grew for five consecutive years; 1,235 grew for ten years. Only 145 companies – 0.018% of the total – achieved 17 years of consecutive growth with profit and over 10 million lei in turnover. In other words, just 1 in 5,500 companies reaches this level of excellence.

Methodology

The study covers 2008–2024 and analyzes only companies with a minimum turnover of 10 million lei that achieved annual turnover growth and positive net profit every year during the period. The analysis is based on official data from the Termene.ro database.

Full study: Termene.ro