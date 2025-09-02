Termene.ro appoints Radu Vucea as Chief Product Officer

Termene.ro, the business intelligence platform that helps companies make fast and reliable decisions, announces the appointment of Radu Vucea as Chief Product Officer (CPO). He is specialist in digital design and product strategy, with over 14 years of experience at world-class technology companies such as Adobe, Fitbit, and Meta, where he contributed to the launch and scaling of digital products with millions of active users.

This appointment follows a series of strategic moves: two years ago, Termene.ro acquired Confidas — an innovative startup specializing in company credit reports, used by over 20,000 entrepreneurs and quickly integrated into the Termene360 AI strategy, further developed with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. Later, the company relocated its headquarters to Bucharest and welcomed Ionuț Bonoiu, former Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Romania, as Head of Context & Clarity, who now leads the launch of a data- and AI-driven editorial division. This division positions Termene.ro not only as a provider of information but also as a relevant source of contextualized economic analysis.

Radu Vucea’s move to Termene.ro marks a new stage for the company, which is entering a phase of development based on a Product-Led Growth (PLG) model. After years of accelerated expansion through direct sales, the company is transitioning to a strategy where the product itself becomes the primary engine for acquisition and retention, with user experience at the heart of its growth process.

“We’ve made history in our industry with a sales-driven growth model, but now it’s time for the product to take the lead. For this step, we needed a leader with global experience in building and scaling digital products. Radu’s expertise is essential for this new chapter of Termene.ro: he brings the mix of strategic vision and practical execution needed to scale intelligently and sustainably, and to build a truly product-led organization,” said Adrian Dragomir, founder of Termene.ro.

Radu Vucea’s career reflects a unique combination of product design, strategy, and organizational leadership. At Adobe and Fitbit, he learned how to validate and launch products from the ground up, turning them into solutions generating millions of dollars in revenue. Among his achievements at Fitbit are the launch of the company’s first kids’ product, the introduction of the Active Zone Minutes metric — highly relevant during the pandemic — and bringing in the first million paying subscribers to Fitbit Premium. His experience at Meta was complementary: there, he learned how to scale products that already had millions of active users, working in the Metaverse area (around 5 million users) and focusing on growth projects and the development of innovative products. In parallel, he has been active in professional communities and educational programs, being recognized as a mentor and trainer for new generations of specialists.

“I discovered Termene as a customer and saw how useful the platform is in decision-making. I believe it has huge potential to become a strategic partner for the Romanian business environment and, over time, a key player in neighboring markets as well. The experience I gained at global companies helps me bring structure and rigor, but also a mindset of innovation and continuous experimentation. My goal is for Termene to become not just a data provider, but a platform that simplifies decisions and offers companies real competitive advantage,”

said Radu Vucea, Chief Product Officer, Termene.ro.

In the short term, the new CPO will oversee the strengthening of the platform’s current user experience and balance innovation speed with a high level of quality. A major objective is the implementation of the Product-Led Growth model, in which the product “sells itself” through the value it delivers, reducing the time from discovery of the platform to generating concrete results for clients.