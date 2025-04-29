Termene.ro Launches AI-Powered Economic Analysis Platform

Termene.ro, the business intelligence platform launched 11 years ago and one of the leading providers of legal and financial data about Romanian companies, is announcing a new chapter in its business development: the launch of an expanded editorial division and the appointment of Ionuț Bonoiu, former editor-in-chief of Forbes Romania, as editorial coordinator.

The first project led by Ionuț Bonoiu at Termene is the launch of a content platform at the intersection of technology, big data, and journalism, designed to deliver relevant analyses and insights to the business environment. This initiative is part of Termene’s growth and consolidation strategy, aiming to become a reference center for verified economic information and practical tools for decision-makers.

“Launching an editorial platform is the natural next step in Termene’s evolution. From a data provider, we’re becoming a provider of understanding. Ionuț Bonoiu is the right person to build this bridge between numbers and the real stories behind the economy. Our vision is to complement and support the Romanian press and business ecosystem with the expertise and the vast amount of data we have access to. We see journalists as natural partners in the effort to inform the business community accurately and comprehensively. Therefore, the new editorial project aims to provide entrepreneurs, managers, financial analysts, and journalists with a platform where they can find well-founded articles, personalized reports, and tech-driven perspectives on hot economic topics,” said Adrian Dragomir, founder of Termene.ro and Sferal.ai.

The new editorial project aims to become the first native data-driven economic analysis platform in Romania, with editorial workflows assisted by artificial intelligence, capable of delivering news, analysis, and multimedia formats of real value for entrepreneurs, managers, and business professionals.

“This project sits at the intersection of content and data—exactly where I believe business journalism is headed in the coming years. We combine editorial expertise with a massive volume of real-time data and AI to deliver unique, accurate, and truly relevant content.

This platform will not only be a source of news and analysis but also a model of best practices for other newsrooms looking to integrate data into their day-to-day work. I started from scratch in business journalism, and over the past 25 years, I’ve had the chance to work with many young journalists. I taught, but also learned alongside them — and now, naturally, it’s time to train and be trained alongside artificial intelligence. The only difference is that AI progresses from junior to senior at a dizzying pace.” — Ionuț Bonoiu, Head of Context & Clarity, Termene AI.

In a media market dominated by wire news and generalist content, Termene proposes a data-driven AI approach, using information from over 180,000 sources—from ANAF, the Official Gazette, and company websites, to local council decisions and macroeconomic indicators—to generate sector-based analysis, exclusive and timely insights, interactive infographics, on-demand multimedia formats, and personalized alerts.

The project aims to tap into a niche still underdeveloped in Romania: business journalism built on real data, not just press releases or interviews. At the same time, it complements the Termene AI ecosystem through vertical integration: from data access to analysis and context, to decision-making tools for premium subscribers.