Tesla opened the first office in Romania

US company Tesla has opened its first office in Romania. The new office is located on Calea Serban Voda, district 4, Bucharest.

Tesla, owned by one of the richest men in the world, Elon Musk, has more investment plans for Romania, as it intends to build more Supercharger charging stations in several cities in Romania, such as Timişoara, Sibiu, Piteşti and Bucharest. Other cities like Craiova and Braila could also reach the short list.

Tesla is making similar investments in the neighbouring countries: Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia.

In September 2019, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX companies, billionaire Elon Musk announced on Twitter that a Tesla subsidiary will be opened in Romania.

In an exchange of messages on Twitter, replying to a question by Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Stanca, Musk hinted Tesla might be soon available in Romania.

Dragoş Stanca, founder of UPGRADE 100, the regional festival of online communication and digitalization, launched in Bucharest in 2012 under the initial name of iCEE.fest, has also invited Musk to attend this event.

“Why don’t you come over (in Romania) and have a chat live on this- and also Tesla’s plans for the region?“, Stanca asked Musk via Twitter, with Tesla tycoon replying: “Hoping to open in Romania soon!“.