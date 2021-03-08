The annual incomes of Romanian women in real estate can exceed 300,000 EUR per year

Romania is a balanced market as regards the presence of women in management and top management roles of real estate companies and their annual incomes can exceed 300,000 EUR per year, according to the most recent analysis by Bucharest Real Estate Club. At its 2nd edition this year, Women In Real Estate initiative acknowledges the role of women in managing and developing significant real estate businesses in Romania.

Romanian women manage large real estate investments and assets in excess of 5 billion EUR, leading the activity of companies across the entire spectrum of the real estate sector: investment funds, real estate development companies, asset management companies, advisory and brokerage, as well as successful entrepreneurial businesses such as architecture and interior design firms.

Women in top management roles (CEO, COO, CFO) may exceed net annual incomes of EUR 100,000 EUR, plus 3-5% ad-on from the annual profit of the projects they manage („shared profits” participation), according to WOMEN IN REAL ESTATE analysis by BUCHAREST REAL ESTATE CLUB.

The middle management roles (Marketing Director, Commercial Director, Legal Manager) are remunerated with incomes that may exceed 50,000 EUR per year, with performance – related bonuses. For example, commercial directors in the residential segment can ad to their salaries a plus of 1% of the total sales volume they coordinate.

In the brokerage sector, senior department managers are remunerated with 36.000 – 55.000 EUR annually, plus commissions of 8-25% of the incomes they generate for the company.

“In an atypical year as it was the case of 2020, the women`s performance in real estate management roles in Romania are the more notable. They adjusted their companies` actions and business plans according to the new reality, they negotiated, re-negotiated and signed large sales or rent transactions of the real estate assets and they even decided the start of new real estate investments, under full pandemic circumstances. As compared to the Western European countries, Romania is a particular market, with women managers being very present and visible in the real estate sector, being remunerated as such,” states Despina Ponomarenco, President of Bucharest Real Estate Club.

