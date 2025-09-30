The Austrian Lagermax Group commissions logistics center in Arad

The Austrian Lagermax Logistics Group has expanded its European network with the inauguration of a logistics center in Arad. The new hub is located on the road between Arad and Zădăreni, near the A1 highway and the border with Hungary.
The facility covers an area of 23,000 square meters.
Currently, the hub is intended for receiving products from a partner in the automotive industry, distributing parts nationwide to the client’s dealers, and providing other storage services. “This investment represents an important step toward sustainable development and strengthening Lagermax Group’s presence in Romania and the region,” the company representatives stated.
“With this location, we send a strong message: Lagermax considers Romania a truly growing market and a region where we want to invest and succeed together. The new Arad warehouse will play a key role – as a logistics center, creating attractive jobs and acting as a trusted partner for our clients,” said Richard Pöschl, CEO of Lagermax.
He noted that Curtici has been an economic driver and a regional success model, and “the new hub in Arad is a natural continuation of this path.”
Founded in 1920 in Salzburg, Lagermax has grown from a local operator to an international group with over 4,100 employees and 85 locations across 15 countries, reporting a turnover of 770 million euros.
