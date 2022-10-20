The average salary for the five most sought-after jobs in Business Process Out-sourcing

The most sought-after jobs in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) are call center representative, technical support specialist, accounts payable specialist, procurement analyst and business operations specialist, according to Undelucram.ro, the largest online community of employees in Romania.

The average salaries of the five most sought-after jobs in the BPO segment are according to the data provided by employees, Undelucram.ro being the only platform in Romania that provides statistics based on such information.

Call center representative: 2.740 lei

Technical support specialist: 6,120 lei

Accounts payable specialist: 4,270 lei

Procurement analyst: 5,660 lei

Business operations specialist: 6,010 lei

“Undelucram.ro is the only platform that can provide information according to the data provided by employees, whether we are talking about the most sought-after jobs or the value of salaries. We will continue to present this kind of data monthly, but this information can be found in detail in the Salary Report, a tool we have created for HR specialists”, says Costin Tudor, founder and CEO of Undelucram.ro.

Salary Report is a comprehensive tool for HR specialists made with the help of a team of human moderators who analyze the data provided by employees together with an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that excludes irrelevant data.