The Blue Renaissance secures €500,000 investment

The Blue Renaissance, the international brand under which Dealul cu Afine currently operates, announces the completion of a new fundraising round. The total of €500,000 raised the past months comes from private investors in the international business environment and is intended for both the development of the current production line and the launch of new products. A first step in this direction was taken with the introduction of a new product line: Game Every Day, a set of 7 functional beverages for each day of the week. The company estimates that by the end of the year, the newly launched beverages will contribute to generate a revenue of €400,000 for the company.

With a valuation of €6 million, The Blue Renaissance has successfully concluded this latest round of fundraising. The infusion of €500,000 raised from private investors in the past months further bolsters the company’s ongoing expansion efforts and strengthens the product portfolio. This investment aligns with The Blue Renaissance strategy of diversification and sustained growth. Combined with previous private investments totaling 1 million euro, the company is confident in its ability to drive future success.

The Blue Renaissance prides itself on inspiring investor confidence, and our achievements thus far — within just four months — attest to our strong market position. We have fostered new partnerships with reputable retailers in Romania and are actively engaged in negotiations with prominent retail networks in Europe and the Middle East. Our latest product line fills a market niche, complementing our existing offerings and catering to consumer demands. To capitalize on this opportunity, we will allocate a significant portion of the funds towards process automation and production capacity expansion, as we firmly believe in the potential of these functional beverages. Thus, our strategic investments will drive operational efficiencies and bolster our production capabilities, explains Ajay Naqvi, CEO & co-founder of The Blue Renaissance.