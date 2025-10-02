In a move that could change the lives of felines everywhere, The Cat Health Company announced today it has secured additional $1.2 million in financing to fuel the company’s groundbreaking work in longevity therapeutics, with a focus on helping cats have longer and healthier lives.

Portfolia’s Active Aging & Longevity Fund II has invested in this round alongside Sonia Arrison’s 100 Plus Capital, Alex Zhavoronkov (visionary founder of pharma unicorn Insilico Medicine), and a syndicated angel SPV. The company’s initial lead investor, Early Game Ventures, also provided strong follow-on capital.

Encouraging interim results from clinical trials validated the company’s approach and reinforced its pipeline, attracting significant attention from key players in the longevity space who chose to lead this SAFE round.

“This is more than just an investment; it’s a vote of confidence in our mission to bring true longevity solutions for the veterinary world,” said Alex Voda, CEO of The Cat Health Company. Alex Bacita, COO added: “with this funding, we will accelerate our clinical research, develop new programs, and also expand our team to make sure we can bring these life-extending therapies to the cats who need them most, faster.”

The company is preparing a new set of promising clinical data for upcoming publications and regulatory submissions, targeting early 2026.

The Cat Health Company is the leading biotechnology company in feline longevity, developing therapies to combat age-related diseases and improve the well-being of companion cats.