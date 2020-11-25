The company stocks in which Romanians most want to invest

Stocks are one of the most popular ways in which people invest their money. Despite being subject to market volatility, stocks tend to perform much better than alternative types of investment over a long period of time.

Interested in investment, Invezz.com analysed data from online analytics tool Ahrefs.com to discover which company stock Romanians are most interested in investing in.

The most desired company stock in Romania

Invezz.com found that Tesla is the company that Romanians most want to invest in with an astonishing 11,700 online searches a month for the clean energy innovator’s stock.

Apple is in second position with 6,800 online enquiries per month for the tech enterprises stock from interested Romanians.

In third place is Amazon with an average of 4,500 online searches each month for their stock. Amazon as an investment prospect is certainly an enticing one, given their consistent desire to expand into new services – this is exemplified by the recent launch of their own online pharmacy.

In fourth spot is NIO who receive an average of 4,300 online searches each month from Romanians keen to invest in the Chinese automobile manufacturers stock.

On the other end in tenth position is Hertz. The car rental organisation gains 800 online searches every month from those looking into their stock as an investment option.

Interestingly, there are 800 online searches per month for Google stock as well, meaning the search engine juggernaut ranks ninth.

Rank Company Stock Average Online Monthly Search Volume 1. Tesla 11,700 2. Apple 6,800 3. Amazon 4,500 4. NIO 4,300 5. Facebook 2,600 6. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 1,400 7. Uber 1,000 8. Boeing 1,000 9. Google 800 10. Hertz 800

Romanians desire to invest in company stock

Considering that investment in stocks can be a key pillar in building personal wealth, Invezz.com surveyed 1,108 undecided Romanians to find out what would push them over the ‘investment line’, and their answers were as follows:

Obtaining more knowledge on investment (79%)

Cutting down on non-essential expenses so there is more money available for investment (75%)

Accepting there will be various ‘risks’ associated with investing (69%)

Having help or guidance from an investment professional (63%)

Being less deterred by negative stock market speculation (32%)

The most desired company stock in Europe

Invezz.com found that in 26 of the 31 European countries analysed, Tesla is the company stock that people are most interested in investing in. Results are predominantly high in the United Kingdom (231,000), Netherlands (99,300) and Turkey (95,900), where average online searches for Tesla stock are more than 95,000 each month.

These findings only add to the good fortune Elon Musk has had in the last few weeks, the most recent of which was the acceptance of Tesla into the S&P 500.

Interestingly, Italians most want to invest in Amazon, with 18,500 online searches per month for the e-commerce giant’s stock. Whilst in Cyprus, Apple is the company whose stock is most sought after with 1,050 online searches a month.