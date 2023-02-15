The company that owns the Spartan restaurant chain was sold for 20.3 million euros

The founder of Strong MND Corporation, Ștefan Mandachi, sold the company and the Spartan brand for 20.3 million euros. The largest franchisees of the Spartan restaurant chain become, starting this month, the main shareholders of Strong MND Corporation. The new majority shareholders take over the operations of the chain, consisting of 75 restaurants, of which 43 were already franchised.

The transfer process was initiated as early as May 2022, with the start of the official evaluation procedures for the sale, according to which the sum of 15.5 million euros was established for the company Strong MND Corporation and 4.53 million euros for Spartan brand. The transfer of the social shares was completed in January 2023, the transactions amounting to 20.3 million euros.

Following the acquisition, Remus Cosovanu, the brand’s first franchise investor, who already had a 30% share in the number of restaurants, will own most of the company’s shares. The entrepreneur from Timisoara has been present in the Spartan business since 10 years ago, since 2013, operating restaurants through the company S.C. Corebos SRL in Transylvania and Transylvania.

The second most important investor is Răzvan Nanuș, the General Manager of the franchise company Rerum Food, which operates since 2016 a number of seven restaurants, in the regions of Bucharest and Constanța. Following this transaction, the company led by Răzvan Nanuș and Dragoș Safta, Rerum Food, becomes the master franchisor in the capital.

Remus Cosovanu takes over all the operations of the brand, together with 6 other members of the board of directors, made up of the company’s associates, between whom the rest of the social parts are divided. The general director of Spartan Romania remains Gabriel Melniciuc, with over 20 years of experience in food retail, of which 16 years in the international fast-food chain McDonald’s, which owns 14% of the company’s shares.

The company has over 670 employees and reached a turnover of over 30 million euros in 2022, of which 2.12 million euros represent the amount directed to the state budget in the form of taxes.

Businessman Ștefan Mandachi will focus on the growth of the online education business and the financing of technology startups, a field in which he has been investing since 2020.