The Competition Council releases the fuel prices per liter charged by the gas station chains

The Competition Council has released the fuel prices per liter, charged by the main gas station chains. The charts represent average prices for each network, with prices varying from one petrol station to another. The prices do not include compensation of 50 pennies per liter, competition authority officials wrote on Facebook.

