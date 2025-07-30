eAWB, a courier service marketplace, has officially launched DANA, the first AI assistant in Romania designed to automatically handle customer service requests.

DANA is an algorithm-based automated system built to understand customer inquiries and provide rapid responses. During its one-month testing period, DANA successfully managed 40% of all customer support cases on its own. By September, the company expects this figure to rise to 80%.

Currently, response time has been reduced by 90%, and approximately 35% of inquiries are resolved with the customer’s first message.

“Integrating an AI assistant like DANA is a natural step in a rapidly digitizing sector. The European courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is steadily growing, fueled by e-commerce and increasing demand for fast deliveries. In this context, automating customer support becomes an operational necessity, not just a technological option,” said Radu Meteș, CEO and co-founder of eAWB.

The AI assistant identifies the user type, understands the context of the request, and delivers appropriate solutions. Depending on the situation, interactions are routed to one of four specialized virtual agents, each handling a specific category:

Issues related to parcel pickup or delivery;

Technical issues with platform use;

Special cases;

Commercial support for choosing courier services.

According to data from the testing phase, 50% of requests are resolved in three messages or fewer.

If a situation cannot be resolved automatically, DANA redirects the user to a human operator. Currently, only about 5% of support tickets require manual intervention.