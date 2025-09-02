SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania and the most emblematic office building in the capital, a landmark of Bucharest’s business landscape, announces its newest tenant: the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Romania.

The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines has moved to the 24th floor of SkyTower, operating out of a space of 580 square meters, under a 5-year lease agreement.

“The Philippine Embassy reopened after 12 years of absence in Romania. We needed a new chancery that could best represent the Philippines and communicate that the Embassy is back to foster deeper and more meaningful bilateral relations between our two countries. Sky Tower’s modern facilities meet our day-to-day needs to be able to conduct effective diplomacy, provide accessible and convenient consular services, and safeguard the interests of Filipino citizens.” said H.E. NOEL SERVIGON, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Romania.

The new partnership underlines the attractiveness of SkyTower for international diplomatic representations, as the Embassy of the Philippines is the newest diplomatic institution to choose SkyTower as its embassy headquarters, the first being the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, which has been operating from the 33rd floor of SkyTower for 9 years.

“We are honored by the choice made by the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Romania and are pleased to offer them a modern, efficient and safe space according to international standards. SkyTower continues to be a preferred choice for tenants from varied segments, offering not only a premium location, but also a high level of service and amenities.” said Leo Forstner, Managing Director of RPHI Romania, the company that owns SkyTower.