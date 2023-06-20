The Experts behind Calendly, HBO Max, GetYourGuide, and Basecamp will take the How to Web stage this year

This year’s edition of How to Web Conference, the leading startup and innovation event in Eastern Europe, brings on stage, for the first time, experts behind giant tech brands such as Calendly, HBO Max, GetYourGuide, and Basecamp. They will be joined also by specialists who have worked with some of the world’s top-performing CEOs leading companies such as Disney and Booking.com.

During the conference, participants will learn from the best professionals about the tactics and mechanisms that have enabled these products to be used by millions of users, as well as the inner workings of the teams behind them.

More than 2,500 attendees and speakers from around the world will gather at the How to Web Conference to discuss and share strategies for building a successful tech startup or business.

Who are the experts coming to the stage of the How to Web 2023 conference?

Darren Chait is the Head of Growth at Calendly, one of the most widely used online scheduling platforms. Darren is an expert in finding solutions to streamline and innovate teamwork and has worked with companies such as Twitter and Netflix. He has also worked with clients from the portfolios of major technology companies like Google, Atlassian, and Slack. Darren joined the Calendly team following the acquisition of Hugo, a company he co-founded in 2016.

Stephane Musat is currently a Senior Staff Product Manager at Warner Bros. Discovery, the American giant that hosts over 60 well-known TV and streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Animal Planet, CNN, and many others. With over 10 years of experience in this industry, Stephanie aims to create the most enjoyable user experience on these platforms, allowing viewers to focus solely on their favorite character’s stories.

Ryan Singer is one of the former strategists at Basecamp, one of the most widely used project management platforms in the software industry. With over 17 years of experience at the company, Ryan has developed functionalities used by millions of people worldwide and has invented methodologies for designing, developing, and delivering the right products in technology. He is the author of the book “Shape Up,” a methodology that participants can use to build agile teams and successful products.

Amie-Rose Long is a Senior Product Manager at GetYourGuide, one of the most widely used travel platforms in the world. GetYourGuide reinvents the dynamics of tourism by centralizing all the resources needed by travelers in one place. Amie-Rose is an expert in building a loyal user base and will reveal the best practices behind these methods.

Joe Leech is one of the most renowned advisors and mentors for leaders in startups or large organizations. With over 15 years of tech experience, Joe has contributed to the success of over 30 startups and Fortune 100 companies, generating over $20 billion in revenue. Managers from companies such as Disney, Booking.com, and eBay have benefited from his expertise and achieved significant results.

Alongside them, over 60 professionals from around the world will join the stage. Experts from the USA, Australia, and all over Europe will reveal at the How to Web Conference 2023 scalable success methods and tactics that have attracted millions of users.

Ticket prices will increase at the end of the week

How to Web is the meeting place for technology specialists, marketers, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and investors, representing a unique opportunity to connect with the international innovation scene.

Those interested in purchasing a conference ticket can take advantage of the Very Early Bird price until June 23 when it will increase by 30%. Tickets can be purchased on the page link: https://www.howtoweb.co/tickets/