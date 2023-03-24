The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) withdraws draft on capping RCA prices

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has withdrawn its project on capping the prices of Car Civil Liability (RCA) policies, said Dan Cărbunaru, the Government spokesman.

“Regarding the RCA price ceiling project prepared at the proposal of the Financial Supervisory Authority, it is not on the agenda because it was withdrawn by the ASF”, said Cărbunaru.

On Friday, starting at 10:00, a Government meeting is scheduled at the Victoria Palace.

The National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies from Romania, the Bureau of Motor Vehicle Insurers from Romania and the Insurance Industry Employers’ Union from Romania have reacted to the draft Government Decision regarding the 6-month capping of RCA insurance premium rates, slamming the draft.

Previously, there were speculations that the Draft Government Decision on the establishment of maximum rates at RCA will be approved by the Ciucă Government on Friday in order to calm things down in the Euroins bankruptcy scandal, an insurer with which almost 2.8 million Romanians have RCA policies.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Justice favorably approved the draft gov’t resolution on the freezing of RCA prices, but with many observations regarding major risks of illegality, warning that the opinion of the Foreign Ministry is required because there is a risk of triggering the infringement procedure.