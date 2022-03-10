The fine MOL received after the fuel price scandal. The company’s stance

MOL was fined by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) with 100,000 lei following the fuel price scandal. Overall, ANPC fined 370,000 lei at gas stations, following the checks made on Thursday, Government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru announced.

ANPC underwent checks at over 70 gas stations in the country, and applied total fines of 370,000 lei, of which the highest of 100,000 lei was applied right at the headquarters of a fuel supplier, said on Thursday, the spokesman of Government, Dan Cărbunaru.

He did not specify the name of the operator, but stated that it has 215 stations, which corresponds to MOL.

In fact, on Wednesday evening, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, indicated the company as the source of the panic that led to the formation of huge queues at gas stations in the country.

The station from Beiuș was also fined, which yesterday displayed a price of 11 lei for gasoline. The gas station in Beiuș, which became viral in Romania yesterday, due to the extremely high and unjustified level of the price charged, was fined with 35,000 lei.

MOL Romania reacted, through a press release sent to our editorial office:

“MOL Romania delimits itself by any anti-competitive practices and any information that could cause panic among the population. With a presence of over 25 years on the local market, MOL Romania practices a fair and transparent trade policy, in line with all legal provisions in force MOL Romania constantly collaborates with the competent authorities and transparently communicates the necessary information. MOL Romania understands the special market circumstances and supply difficulties that arose in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. Our priorities are aligned with those of the authorities regarding the security of the national supply flow. We will continue to communicate with Government representatives and cooperate in any investigation.

In Romania, MOL has two operating models, its own stations and MOL Partner stations, in franchise regime, which sell MOL fuels (they have the status of direct competitors for their own stations) and have their own commercial policy, in which MOL does not intervene, according to the legal norms in force. This explains the price situation practiced in the MOL Partener station in Beiuș and which, moreover, was not a singular one, several stations belonging to other companies with the same profile, having a similar practice. Thus, the MOL Romania network has no control over the prices charged by the station in Beiuș or by the other franchise partners.”