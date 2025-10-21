The first disposable syringe factory in Romania, Sanevit Arad, sold

The first disposable syringe factory in Romania, Sanevit Arad, which has not produced anything for more than a decade, was sold at public auction for 1,680,000 euros, and former employees received their full outstanding salaries, the highest amount paid being 167,000 lei.

Representatives of the judicial liquidator confirmed to Agerpres on Tuesday that the factory was sold at auction after several years of attempts. The starting price was 1,600,000 euros, and the price paid was 1,680,000 euros. According to the judicial liquidator, the buyer is a Romanian company, which did not specify its intentions regarding the acquired land and buildings.

The judicial liquidator stated that 40 former employees were paid. In total, the amounts paid for outstanding salaries amounted to approximately 1.5 million lei. According to the cited source, some individuals had to recover amounts of several thousand lei, while the largest amount was paid to a former member of the factory management, who received 167,000 lei.

Former Sanevit employees also confirmed that they recently received their outstanding salaries, which they had no longer hoped for after more than a decade, and the amounts were paid in full.

Sanevit has a land area of ​​30,245 square meters, located on a main artery in the Grădişte neighborhood of Arad, and several buildings built, including a production hall of over 14,000 square meters.

The Arad syringe factory was unique in Romania in the mid-1990s and had an annual production capacity of 160-200 million syringes and 520 million medical needles. However, it never worked at more than 30% of capacity.

Since 2013, Sanevit has not produced anything and is left with debts of approximately 8.4 million lei.