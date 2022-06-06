The first fitness and nutrition startup to be launched in Romania, to reward users with cryptocurrencies

About 58% of adults in Romania are overweight, and 30% of children are overweight, according to the report published by the World Health Organization in 2022. At the same time, life expectancy at birth in Romania is well below the European Union average, our country occupying the penultimate place in this chapter, according to the report “The State of Health in the EU“, published by the European Commission.

According to experts, the causes of more than half of the deaths are risky health behaviors, unhealthy eating, lack of sports activity and alcohol.

Against this background, starting with June 22, the awareness campaign “Romania on the verge of obesity” will be launched, through which BeSoftwares will actively help 100 overweight Romanians to fight against weight problems. More specifically, the program will be carried out through the Fity application, which constantly monitors and evaluates nutrition, hydration, movement, main indicators of weight and proposes to the user community, through a certified fitness trainer, a series of challenges that they must to make them. People who manage to meet the challenges of coaches will benefit from rewards in the form of cryptocurrencies, the Fity application (accessible in browser, iOS or Android) being the first fitness and nutrition startup running on Elrond Network and is developed by a Romanian team.

“Ten years ago, I personally faced health issued due to unhealthy diet. It was a hard time for me, when I tried to change my lifestyle, I obtained some stage wins, but, moreover, many defeats. All this difficult journey brought me to developing FITY, a customized fitness and nutrition application, which rewards with cryptocurrencies the users who managed to complete the challenges proposed by our virtual fitness coach. Within the raising awareness programme of fight against obesity, which will take place during a period of nine weeks, we want to help, for the time being, 100 Romanian, change their lifestyle, see how a healthy lifestyle will have positive effects also on other dimensions of their personal and professional life.

The most interesting part of the app is that users who will successfully complete the challenges will be rewarded with cryptocurrencies, as we integrated a system that is running on Elrond Network.

The engine of the Romania on the verge of obesity” campaign – 9 weeks challenge – is the podcast Starting over, that we’ll launch on June 22, next to relevant communities, to people passionate about sports or people in need due to the lack of a healthy lifestyle, as I used to be once,” said Călin Perpelea, BeSoftwares manager.