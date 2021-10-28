The first fitness pop-up in Bucharest will be opened by 700 Fit Club in Cloud 9 Residence project

The Cloud 9 residential project, developed by Akcent Development in the Aviației area of ​​Bucharest, will host the first fitness pop-up ever opened in Romania, an innovative concept operated by the 700 Fit Club centers, where residents will have free access in the first month.

Moreover, the 700 Fit Club fitness pop-up marks a new trend on the market, given that so far this type of retail preferred the commercial street spaces, malls or office buildings.

The pop-up store concept is often characteristic for the global retail market of retailers and manufacturers, and recently such initiatives have also been noticed in Romania. Basically, this is a space opened for a short period of time, where customers can experience, for example, a new product or service.

“We want to offer to the Cloud 9 tenants a high level of qualitative services, thus attracting the attention of retailers that offer and deliver products and services representative for the profile of clients within our project. We are glad that we can bring a new experience to our customers through an innovative concept implemented by the 700 Fit Club team.” declared Laurențiu Afrasine, CEO of Akcent Development.

As the number of employees who have had to work from home has increased due to COVID-19, the facilities offered in residential projects have become more complex, more sophisticated and there is a greater interest from retailers and service providers to meet the customers’ needs.

“We see a greater interest from retailers and various service providers to be present in residential projects, especially with the current conditions when the comfort and accessibility factor is decisive. Retailers and service providers thus want to position themselves as close as possible to their potential customers.” declared Laurențiu Afrasine, CEO Akcent Development.

Cloud 9 has a total built-up area available for retail leasing of 2,913 sqm, including the ground floor and mezzanine area of ​​the first apartment block facing Pipera Street. At the moment, about half of the ground floor spaces and a quarter of the mezzanine area have already been contracted. Started in May 2018, the construction of the four apartment blocks consisting of 2 underground basements, ground floor + 9 floors + 10 and 11 private, was fully completed in two years, following an investment of 90 million euros.