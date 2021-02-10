The first Hi-Tech Centre opened at the “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism

The Globalworth Foundation inaugurates the first Hi-Tech Centre for future architects, within the “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism, Bucharest. Through this modernization and endowment project, with a value of up to 240,000 euros, the foundation aims to bring the prestigious university to a competitive European level from all perspectives: research, design and education.

The solution developed at the Hi-Tech Learning Centre provides a wide range of functions and is based on a mix of technologies, so as to meet the specific needs of the University:

A modular space renovated and equipped with a complete VR solution, which helps students build and communicate their proposals.

The first virtual production studio that will provide the university with a new virtual environment which students can use without being limited by the design of physical space.

A videoconferencing system that will allow teachers and students to communicate in real time with other academics, in Romania and abroad.

3D printers for the manufacture of prototypes and models, used by students to test their projects.

Ergonomic and mobile workstations equipped with 22 computers and high-performance software.

A solution for data capturing – photography, 3D scanning and photogrammetry.

Thanks to the new laboratory, every year, over 3,500 future architects will have at their disposal modern design technologies and technologies that can change the field of architecture and the environment in which we live and work.

“We are the largest office investor in Central and Eastern Europe. We invest in and develop buildings for business communities, and we work closely with architects. We understand their importance and appreciate their power to transform spaces, which is why we decided to invest in the future of Romanian architecture. Technology is part of our company’s DNA, and thanks to it we bring the offices of the future into the present. Slowly but surely, reality is being improved in the virtual space, and the technical solution implemented at Ion Mincu University is the means by which future architects will shape our cities”, said Dimitris Raptis, CEO of Globalworth Group.

The Hi-Tech Learning Centre is equipped with digital design technologies, combined so as to optimally meet the specific requirements of the university: education, research, design.

The Hi-Tech Learning Centre consists of a renovated modular space equipped with a complete VR and AR solution, a video conferencing system, ergonomic and mobile workstations equipped with 22 computers and high-performance software, 3D printers for the production of prototypes and models, a solution for data capture – photography, 3D scanning and photogrammetry.

“The Globalworth Foundation represents a very important partner and sponsor for the Ion Mincu University of Architecture and Urbanism. If UAUIM is currently a well-known hub in the field of education in Architecture and Urbanism, it is also due to the constant support from the Foundation over the years. The Hi-Tech Learning Centre will ensure optimal conditions for high performance training, so that UAUIM can remain among the universities that make a constant effort to improve the educational process”, said Emil Barbu POPESCU, PhD, Professor of Architecture and Honorary President of the “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism.

The partnership with the “Ion Mincu” University of Architecture and Urbanism is part of the company’s social responsibility program to support the Romanian academic environment and to develop the new generations of architects. So far, the Globalworth Foundation and Globalworth have allocated over 740,000 euros for scholarships in education and documentation for teachers, international competitions and special projects.