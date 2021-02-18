The first independent showroom for Tesla cars opened in Romania

Teslounge Bucharest has announced today the opening of the first independent showroom in Romania destined to Tesla vehicles. The 250-sqm showroom is the largest in southeastern Europe. Tesla Y model will be available in Romania, as a first, as of March.

The showroom, located on 6-8 Fabrica de Glucoza street, district 2, Bucharest, will be opened for public on February 22.

“Those interested in the Tesla models can go to the showroom and test the cars. We provide our customers with assistance for the entire purchasing chain, from the test-drive till the servicing,” said Vlad Măcelaru, marketing and sales manager, Teslounge Bucharest.

For 2021, Teslounge Bucharest estimates to purchase at least 300 Tesla cars.

In 2020, over 2,800 electric vehicles were registered in Romania, with over 50 of them being Tesla models.

The Romanian state is providing an eco-ticket, worth RON 45,000, a record sum in Europe, which can be cumulated with the scrapping premiums and the related bonuses, worth RON 10,000, so that customers can benefit of a total subsidy of RON 55,000.

The only authorized Tesla service from the EU is in Vienna, Austria, and Romanian customers will be assisted to send the car for servicing in Austria, if necessary.

As for Tesla’s plans in Romania, Elon Musk’s company announced it will install superchargers in four cities: Bucharest, Pitești, Timișoara and Sibiu.