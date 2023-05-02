The first intelligent device preventing road accidents involving wild animals, available in Romania

An intelligent device, placed in the engine compartment of cars, which emits sound signals to wild animals near the roads, is available in Romania.

The device activates automatically when the car starts moving, and the sounds emitted do not affect the health of the animals, but they are kept away from dangers by sound waves.

Thus, road accidents involving animals can be prevented, which usually cause major damage to cars, can endanger passengers and which also affect the ecosystem.

VIONN Go is an innovative technology created in Canada and successfully tested globally, with a 2-year warranty, and the manufacturer undertakes to pay compensation in the event of an accident, in the amount of 1.500 Euros.

The idea to market the device in our country belongs to an entrepreneur from Cluj. It aims for a business volume of EUR 500 thousand in 2023 and 6.000 such devices sold.

“I identified an urgent need in the local market and decided to invest in this project, aware of the positive impact it can have. After a process of research and negotiation with the manufacturer, we managed to bring this device to our country as well. Considering the alarming figures related to road accidents involving wild animals, I strongly believe that this smart device can contribute to reducing the number of incidents and material and human damages”, declares the entrepreneur.

The product will soon be available at insurance brokers as well, who have shown interest in including this device in their offerings.

In the year 2022, the number of road accidents, caused by the impact of cars with wild animals, amounted to more than 1.000, according to public data analyzed by the distributors of the device. In reality, however, the number could be higher if all road incidents of this type were reported to the authorities.

Most animals involved in such accidents were: bears, deer, wild boars or foxes, and most unfortunate events took place on highways and national roads. Annually, at European level, 29 million mammals die on roads, according to Since Daily.