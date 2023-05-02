The first intelligent device preventing road accidents involving wild animals, available in Romania

In the year 2022, the number of road accidents, caused by the impact of cars with wild animals, amounted to more than 1.000, according to public data analyzed by the distributors of the device. In reality, however, the number could be higher if all road incidents of this type were reported to the authorities.
