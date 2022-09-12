The first NOODLZ store launched in Romania, in Plaza Romania, Bucharest

The first NOODLZ restaurant in Romania was launched in Bucharest, Plaza Romania these days, standing out with a special design, with orange and turquoise accents and Japanese cuisine influences.

“We are incredibly happy that we had so many friends with us. The concept of NOODLZ was born from the love of food, from the desire to offer a culinary show and countless gastronomic adventures to true gourmets. We promise that the NOODLZ adventure will be more and more challenging and we are planning more and more delicious surprises,” said Diana Cojocăreanu, NOODLZ Marketing Manager.

The concept of NOODLZ was born from the love of food and the desire to give the customer the opportunity to create their own menu, #youchooz #wecook. How many times haven’t you wanted to prepare your own box of noodles with your favorite ingredients?

Now you have the opportunity because NOODLZ is for adventurers, for those who have courage and dare to build the best mix possible.