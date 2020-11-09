The first online rental of a warehouse in Romania

The cosmetics, food supplements and parapharmaceuticals company Green Net is already carrying out its activity in Chitila Logistics Hub. It is about a space of ​​2,500 square metres (offices and storage areas).

The first logistics unit in the logistics park developed by Globalworth and Global Vision in Chitila was completed and delivered in September 2020.

Mihai Zaharia, Director of Investments and Capital Markets at Globalworth: “The pandemic has accelerated a trend that had already been adopted by Globalworth: the development of technology and digitalization. We have been doing this for many years in all our office buildings and we are happy to implement new technology solutions for Globalworth Industrial, our industrial and logistics sub-brand. This direction helped us to carry out the leasing process online, which confirms that we have built a strong team alongside our partner, Global Vision, and managed to have an effective collaboration with our client on this agreement. We welcome the Green Net team to our community, in a strategically positioned industrial park, with all necessary equipments for the current needs! We are confident that this partnership will be a long-term one.”Chitila Logistics Hub is a modern last-mile logistics park of 23,1000 square meters. Built at the highest quality standards, it is located in Ilfov County, near Bucharest. The location benefits from excellent accessibility, being positioned next to the Bucharest ring road which connects the project to the A1 and N7 roads and the city’s central districts.

Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder Global Vision: “We are glad to see that our last-mile logistics project, developed close to Bucharest, continues to be appreciated and to attract tenants. We would like to thank to the Green Net teams for their trust and the good collaboration we had during such challenging times. I should mention that this contract has been agreed almost entirely online. It has been a unique experience for all of us. Fortunately, we have completed the negotiations and now we can announce our new tenant in the park developed by Global Vision and Globalworth. This new lease confirms once again the potential of our last-mile project. ”

Chitila Logistics Hub will have, at the end of the entire project, a total leasable area of ​​over 77,000 square meters. The phases II and III will be delivered at the end of 2021.

Green Net is a company with over 20 years of experience in the import and distribution of cosmetics, dermato-cosmetics, food supplements and parapharmaceuticals.

Andreea Gheorghiu, General Manager Green Net:“Green Net wanted to increase its storage capacity by moving its logistics headquarters to a new, significantly larger space. This is why we chose Chitila Logistic Hub, developed by Global Vision and Globalworth. The warehouse has a strategic location and it is entirely built at high quality standards, being included in the A + category, which certifies the high-grade facilities. By this change, we hope to work with a larger number of customers and increase our logistics capacity. Given the facilities of the new logistics center, we are convinced that we will provide services at the highest quality standards, in accordance with the company’s strategic vision. “

Two other well-known retailers have leased areas of 4,500 and 12,000 square meters for their online sales divisions in Chitila Logistics Hub. For one of them, a cold storage room for food has been already set up, with two temperature-controlled areas: -22 and -6 degrees Celsius.