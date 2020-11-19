Developed by One United Properties in Floreasca quarter, in an exclusive, quiet and green area, One Peninsula project defines a new lifestyle and is a premiere on the real estate market. This is the first residential club in Bucharest with geothermal heat pumps system and also the most exclusive low-rise complex in Bucharest. Located on 25 Navigatorilor Street, One Peninsula complex enjoys all the advantages of Floreasca neighbourhood, offering its residents beautiful views over Lake Floreasca, but also the peace and privacy specific to areas outside the cities, right in the heart of the Capital.

One Peninsula residential club is designed by the architecture offices X Architecture & Engineering from Romania and Bobotis + Bobotis Architects from Greece. Its construction began in August 2020, right after the building permit release, and currently the works have reached level zero of foundation. At the same time, the complex is already over 40% sold. The geothermal heat pumps system in One Peninsula is achieved through 270 wells drilled at 120 m linear depth, which use the heat exchange with the ground in order to generate the energy needed to obtain the cooling and heating agent. This system will offer multiple advantages to the residents: total autonomy of heat in winter and of cool air conditioning in summer, as well as reduction of annual heating and cooling costs by 50% compared to conventional solutions.

“One Peninsula is in many ways a unique landmark development for the Romanian residential market and we are glad that every year we continue to innovate with each new project. As proof, the core concept of this new residential development is the shaping of an exclusive lifestyle for tenants, who will feel as if they lived in a quiet, intimate place outside the city, only that they will enjoy all these right in the residential centre of Bucharest. At the same time, out of our constant concern for innovation and care for future residents, we are developing this project using heat pumps with a geothermal source, which involves an investment of 4 million euros. However, the advantages of this system are significant, because it offers autonomy in winter and summer, reducing the annual heating and cooling bill of the house by 50% for the entire lifespan of the house”, says Beatrice Dumitrașcu, VP Residential Division One United Properties.

The developer’s plan to create an exclusive, intimate and quiet space also includes facilities for the residential club’s tenants: 2,500 square meters of spectacular contemporary design including a semi-Olympic pool, Pilates, brasserie, gym, golf room and others, all adapted to the community requirements. At the same time, for an increased degree of privacy and tranquillity, the complex will have pedestrian access, while the cars will be directed exclusively in the underground parking.