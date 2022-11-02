The first retail robot launched on the Romanian market

Adapta Robotics, a company specialized in the design and production of non-industrial robots for the automation of tasks usually performed by humans, launches ERIS, the first retail robot on the Romanian market, in partnership with Carrefour Romania.

The robot will be premiered at the GoTech World 2022 event at Romexpo, 3-4 November.

Adapta Robotics is a company that originally started under the Rinf.tech brand, launching in 2018 the MATT robot, an automated testing system for touchscreen or physical button devices that can test everything from smartphones, tablets or laptops to infotainment systems or medical devices. The MATT robot is the most complete and powerful solution for testing products with touchscreen and/or buttons and a leader in this segment. One of Adapta Robotics’ goals is to become the number 1 European brand in non-industrial robot creation.

In 2022, the company launches ERIS, a robot dedicated to the retail industry for automating out-of-stock identification and preventing shelf price errors. ERIS is able to identify prices displayed on the shelf and report when they don’t match those in the database and need to be changed. In the scanning process, the robot also obtains information about product stock and can issue warnings about the need to restock the shelf.

“Our desire is to automate with physical robots’ tasks that may be repetitive or tedious, or that cannot be automated with traditional solutions, such as those in factories, on production lines or in dynamic environments such as stores – as Carrefour’s needs have shown us. We believe that robots will play an increasingly important role in everyday life and we want to develop them in Romania, taking into account the needs identified. After the commercial success of MATT, we decided to take it to the next level and launch a robot for the retail industry, and the Adapta – Carrefour partnership led to the creation of MARCEL. Our ambition is for Adapta Robotics to become the number 1 European brand in the creation of non-industrial robots that promote automation as a natural and accessible practice”, says Mihai Crăciunescu, founder of Adapta Robotics.

Robots created by Romanian engineers, sought after in developed markets in Europe and the United States

The robots built by Adapta Robotics use state-of-the-art technologies and sensors based on machine learning and artificial intelligence processes. Adapta Robotics products are differentiated by their high degree of customization, high quality components, competitive pricing and ease of use.

“We are in a position that is as privileged as it is challenging at Carrefour, with our unique omnichannel retail model, with a multi-format physical as well as digital presence. This activates a mindset that is always focused on technology and innovation, whether we are looking at our retail activities or our apps. The Adapta Robotics team identified our needs and addressed them through a product that is as innovative as it is relevant to Carrefour Romania’s core business. MARCEL effectively addresses what regarded a constant challenge for my store colleagues. At the same time, he takes on the role of a tireless colleague who pursues the same goal every day – solving repetitive tasks quickly and correctly. In this way, we are sure that we can ensure an optimal shopping experience,” adds Nicolae Drîmbu, Innovation Director Carrefour Romania.

The ERIS (MARCEL) robot will premiere at GoTech World 2022

For ERIS, Adapta Robotics has signed a strategic partnership with Carrefour Romania, and the robot is called MARCEL.

On 3-4 November, Adapta Robotics, together with Carrefour Romania, will officially present the MARCEL robot at the GoTech World 2022 event at Romexpo, pavilion B1. At the Adapta Robotics booth you will be able to witness live demo sessions using MARCEL in a space that mimics store shelves.