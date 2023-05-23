The first Rimadesio mono-brand showroom opened in Bucharest

Rimadesio brings to Bucharest, on Pipera Road no. 61 (ground floor of Cloud 9), a refined showroom where the products of the famous Italian luxury furniture brand can be seen and tested, with unique elements of design and state-of-the-art functionality.

“We are present in all corners of the world, and we are glad that our products have also been in great demand so far in Romania. We are pleased that through our exclusive partner, PINUM, we have now brought the first Rimadesio mono-brand showroom to the local market in Romania. I am proud to announce the grand opening of our showroom here, and it is truly a delight to find out that our brand was highly anticipated in Bucharest for its unique design vision”, said Francesca Malberti, Owner, and Digital Sales Manager, Rimadesio.

Located in the northern area of Bucharest, the new Rimadesio showroom officially opened on 18.05.2023 during a launch event. It has an area of approximately 300 square meters and five display areas, meticulously designed and carefully arranged according to Rimadesio international standards, which is compartmentalized like a house.

Visitors will be welcomed into each area dedicated to furniture items for each home segment in harmonious combinations of colors and textures of materials. Rimadesio products excel in quality and vision and combine art with functionality.

“This Rimadesio branded space will be an iconic destination for all design enthusiasts, architects, and interior designers. We want to offer our customers and visitors to the Rimadesio showroom a unique experience through which they will be transferred to another world and will enjoy the sights. Rimadesio furniture products, present all over the world, will also be able to be in the homes of Romanians who appreciate the quality, elegance, and innovative creations of the Rimadesio brand and design,” said Maria Grazia Rescigno, Showroom Manager, Rimadesio Bucharest.

Rimadesio now offers its exceptional range of doors, cabinets, racking systems, boiserie, and furniture collections in Romania. The opening of the Rimadesio showroom in Bucharest is the first mono-brand showroom in Romania, and continues the brand’s global expansion strategy.