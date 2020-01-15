The first Romanian laundry application that frees customers from cleaning clothes launched on the market

drop&go was launched, the first Romanian laundry application, through which users can order the sending and receiving clothes from the laundry, was launched a month ago. The service is currently available in every sector of Bucharest and it will be available in the whole country soon. The application ensures the takeover and return of the clothes, the main reason is to minimize the time that people currently devote to cleaning clothes.

The drop&go application is aimed for people with an active lifestyle, who prefer to dedicate time to other activities than routine ones like washing clothes. Thus, whoever chooses the services offered by drop&go no longer cares about the clothes that have become dirty and needs to be cleaned. In less than one minute, the order can be placed in the application for the laundry to be picked up and taken to the cleaning.

“We wanted to develop an application that gives people the best buying experience when it comes to cleaning services – laundry. Therefore, we thought of an easy-to-use, accessible service, which requires a minimum of effort and little time. Now, with just a few clicks, anyone can send laundry to the cleaning service in one minute. Moreover, we added important elements that increase the quality of the service such as self-sealing bags for one use only for extra hygiene and quality hangers.

In the development process of the product, we looked carefully at what is happening in the food delivery area. There, the growth is massive and it has been clear for a few years now that Romanians are increasingly valuing their time. We consider that Romania’s market needs such novelty, especially since the audience we are targeting is made up of active people, from urban environment who organize their lives through the phone and are very well digitally educated”, said Cristian Toanchina, co-founder drop&go.

drop&go started with an initial investment of 300.000 euros and is a product that connects interested customers, suppliers and laundries. The company integrates on the platform professionals from the area, washers and cleaners with high quality services, to ensure the best operating conditions for end users. The selection of the partners is made carefully and only if they correspond to high quality standards.

drop&go – the application through which in less than one minute you send your clothes to the laundry

The features offered by the application include the possibility of setting 3 different addresses from where the pick up and delivery of the clothes can be done. At the same time, during the day, there are 3 different hourly intervals at customer’s choice to deliver and receive the clothes. Thus waiting periods are way reduced and way easier to manage, users can choose between the hours 8:00-13:00, 13:00-18:00, 18:00-23:00.

In order to make this process as easy as possible, placing the order to request the personnel who pick up the laundry is done in less than a minute.

Credit for the first uses of the application

To make it as easy as possible for users to access the platform, drop&go offers to the customers an credit of 50 RON. Thus, the first two orders from the new customers will benefit from a discount of 25 RON each. The cost for this service varies depending on the number of clothing items sent to the cleaning and their type.

Drop&go website can be accessed here.