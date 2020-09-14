The first Romanian platform for digital standardized tests for students listed on SeedBlink

Brio®, the first and only platform for standardized digital tests addressed to Romanian students, takes a new step toward development and it is listed on SeedBlink, the largest equity crowdfunding platform in the region.

The financing round will amount to EUR 270,000 (the company accepting over-subscription up to maximum EUR 350,000), for which the company will give up 9.09% (up to maximum 11.48%) of its shares. Pre-investment evaluation of Brio® is EUR 2.7 million.

“Brio® first seed raised in a conversation that did not predict anything epochal, on an airport in USA where I accompanied my mentor Thomas Oakland – the father of educational testing – to an international project. I asked Tom rather rhetorical how could I help my kids to grow in a non-performant educational system. Tom relied «That’s what you do, Dragos, do something for all the kids in Romania, it will be easier to you»”. Tom, who unfortunately left us to soon, was not only the co-founder and first business angel of Brio®, but also the one who put this simple idea in my head that materialized after five years of work in a digital product that provides all the students in Romania with an objective, independent and scientific educational testing system and at the highest level of educational psychology techniques,” states Dragoș Iliescu, CEO, Chief Scientist and founder Brio®.

“We are very excited that through SeedBlink we can support the development of a business project with a major social impact – BRIO® – whose digital tool will contribute to improving the performance of Romanian education. We appreciate the ambition of the team behind to later scale the testing platform at European level,” says Andrei Dudoiu, Co-Founder & CEO SeedBlink.

Brio® is a last generation SaaS type solution (software as a service) approved by the Ministry of Education and Research for school evaluation and testing. It is grounded on own scientifical analyses and the latest theories in the sciences of education at international level. Brio® scope is to monitor and improve both the school performances of students in grades I – XII and the confidence of parents and teachers, generating a visible upgrade of the entire Romanian education system, at the same time.

Brio® aims at large scale implementation at national level, based on the fact that it offers a digital product easy to use that has already passed the users test recording a very good social adoption rate during the lockdown period. Between March and August 2020, 18,000 students tested their knowledge through over 67,000 tests, and 260 schools chose Brio® as an evaluation tool.

Moreover, the test engine of Brio® conceived by a team of international experts in testing and psychometry, make the platform applicable to international markets as well, in particular the large regional market of European Community.