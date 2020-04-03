The first Romanian shirt factory joins fight against COVID-19, to produce medical equipment

1949Tarnava from Sighișoara, the first Romanian factory specialising in blouses and shirts, started the production of medical equipment.

With a monthly production capacity of 40,000-45,000 disposable medical items, the factory will produce masks and medical gowns, but also auxiliary items such as hospital sheets.

The medical equipment is made from Oeko-tex certified special fabrics, comply with the ISO 9001: 2015 standard and are purchased from Romania and Germany.

By the end of this week, 1949Tarnava will complete the first series of medical gowns, the production capacity being of 2000 pieces per day.

“The revenues of our factory came from the production of fashion and uniforms. In two weeks, however, we had to adapt, we found suppliers of raw materials and started to produce medical equipment, so that we can keep our employees and ensure business continuity, while at the same time, support medical institutions with Romanian products at honest prices”, states Cristina Hâncu, general manager of 1949Tarnava.

“We are a 100% Romanian business, Tarnava Romania has been operating since 1949. For this period, we reorganized, we found suppliers, but we need the Romania State to help us with centralized and transparent procurement for medical equipments, in order to have access to the local marketplace”, explains Cristina Hâncu.

At this moment 1949Tarnava factory has 121 employees and ended 2019 with a turnover of approximately 4,500,000 lei. For fashion articles, depending on the degree of complexity, 1949Tarnava has a production capacity of 20,000-30,000 articles per month.

Tarnava Sighișoara or ‘1949Tarnava’, as the brand is known at international fairs, is one of the first factories in Romania that produced men’s shirts.

The factory started as a craft cooperative, becoming a state company in 1962, and in 1997 it became a private company with exclusively Romanian capital.

Internationally, 1949Tarnava provided production for reference brands, including – Maison Labiche, MaxMara, Marella, Luisa Cerano, Maison Kitsune, Maison Margiela, Paper London, Wappe and others.