Starting this August, Romanians will be able to repair their own mobile phones at the first service center in Romania to offer a dedicated space fully equipped with the tools and equipment needed for self-repair.

What is the Self-Service Repair System?

This initiative is designed to promote sustainability, reduce electronic waste, and uphold users’ rights to maintain their own devices in a safe and efficient environment. The service is aimed at both tech enthusiasts and everyday users who want more independence and control over their devices.

How Does It Work?

Purchase the necessary parts. Access the Self-Service area, fully equipped with professional tools. Repair your phone.

The initiative supports the “Right to Repair” principle, in line with European Directive 2024/1799, encourages the DIY repair community, and aims to significantly reduce e-waste.

The “Right to Repair” is an international movement defending consumers’ and independent repairers’ rights to fix, maintain, and modify electronic devices without manufacturer-imposed restrictions. It advocates for open access to original parts, specialized tools, diagnostic software, and official repair manuals. It also promotes local repair solutions and extends the lifespan of electronic products.

“We believe everyone should have the right to repair their own phone. By opening the Self-Service area, we’re not only offering that right but doing so under optimal conditions — in a dedicated space with professional tools and basic support. This initiative is part of our commitment to sustainability,” says Marian Abutoaiei, General Manager at GSM Zone.

By encouraging repairs, the initiative contributes to a more sustainable environment, reducing pollution and resource consumption. It also boosts the local economy by creating jobs and offering more affordable repair solutions — giving consumers true freedom to choose between repairing and replacing a product.

The European Union already requires manufacturers to provide spare parts and technical documentation for repairs. Countries such as France, Germany, and the U.S. are developing a repairability index that will soon be mandatory on product labels, helping consumers understand how easily a device can be repaired.

This program is initiated by GSM Zone, in partnership with GSMnet and GSM Academy Romania.

The Self-Service Area is located in Iași, at 46 Tudor Vladimirescu Boulevard, inside the GSM Zone headquarters.

Presentation video at: YouTube